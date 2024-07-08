Hill & Smith (LON:HILS) Lifted to Buy at Shore Capital

Hill & Smith (LON:HILS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Shore Capital to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Digital Look reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($26.56) target price on shares of Hill & Smith in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th.

LON:HILS opened at GBX 2,035 ($25.74) on Monday. Hill & Smith has a 1 year low of GBX 1,480 ($18.72) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,155 ($27.26). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,966.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,907.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.64. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 2,394.12 and a beta of 1.26.

Hill & Smith PLC manufactures and supplies infrastructure products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Middle East, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Roads & Security, Engineered Solutions, and Galvanizing Services. The Roads & Security segment supplies products and services to support road and highway infrastructure, including temporary and permanent road safety barriers; renewable energy lighting and power solutions; intelligent traffic solutions; street lighting columns; and bridge parapets, as well as offers security products that includes hostile vehicle mitigation solutions, high security fencing, and automated gate solutions.

