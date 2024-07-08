HireRight (NYSE:HRT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, William Blair upgraded HireRight from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HireRight currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

HRT opened at $14.36 on Monday. HireRight has a 1 year low of $8.69 and a 1 year high of $14.39. The company has a market capitalization of $40.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.44 and a beta of 0.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.86.

HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $173.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.20 million.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in HireRight by 328.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,929 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in HireRight in the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in HireRight in the fourth quarter worth approximately $174,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in HireRight by 20.5% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of HireRight during the third quarter worth approximately $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.49% of the company’s stock.

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. It offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers under the HireRight brand name. The company provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

