Hollencrest Capital Management Invests $42.78 Million in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 81,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,780,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 2.0% of Hollencrest Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42,439.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,628,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,121,085,000 after buying an additional 8,607,912 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,128,876,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,083,439,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4,197.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,193,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,890,000 after buying an additional 1,165,438 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,734,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,112,762,000 after buying an additional 1,118,746 shares during the period.

Shares of IVV opened at $557.76 on Monday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $411.02 and a fifty-two week high of $558.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $534.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $512.82. The company has a market cap of $481.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

