Horan Securities Inc. Has $700,000 Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,846 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $700,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 195.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $684,000. First Foundation Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 15,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 18,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after acquiring an additional 3,888 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on ABBV shares. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.07.

AbbVie Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:ABBV traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $166.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,271,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,626,261. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93. The firm has a market cap of $293.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.08. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.70 and a twelve month high of $182.89.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.05. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 179.47%. The business had revenue of $12.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 183.98%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

