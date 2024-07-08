Horan Securities Inc. Trims Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Horan Securities Inc. lessened its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,298 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 48.1% of Horan Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $101,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,289,000 after acquiring an additional 12,771 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $21,775,000. Stewardship Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 84,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,154,000 after buying an additional 20,951 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 229,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,452,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $557.79. 1,128,721 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,323,158. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $534.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $512.82. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $411.02 and a 52 week high of $559.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $481.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

