Hosking Partners LLP Raises Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Hosking Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,665 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up 3.0% of Hosking Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $82,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Richelieu Gestion SA bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 45 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

COST traded down $6.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $879.41. The stock had a trading volume of 772,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,954,324. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $816.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $747.72. The firm has a market cap of $389.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 0.78. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $525.06 and a one year high of $887.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $58.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.16 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.02% and a net margin of 2.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th were given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.75%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $722.86, for a total transaction of $567,445.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,228,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 2nd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $777.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $860.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Gordon Haskett lowered Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $775.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $766.73.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

