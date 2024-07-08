Hudson Capital Management LLC Sells 437 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Hudson Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,919 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 437 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 1.7% of Hudson Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 493,810,251 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $68,980,354,000 after acquiring an additional 6,374,756 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $15,441,917,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 45,220,857 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,316,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472,043 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,910,194 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,876,605,000 after purchasing an additional 874,919 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 30,408,933 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,247,868,000 after purchasing an additional 686,514 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $190.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $175.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.24. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.35 and a 12-month high of $190.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.27%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (up previously from $160.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.66.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.47, for a total value of $125,126.54. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,623,355.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.47, for a total value of $125,126.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,623,355.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total value of $3,541,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,303,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,516,961.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 123,788 shares of company stock worth $21,143,403. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

