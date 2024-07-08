Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Hudson Global Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ HSON opened at $18.63 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.23 million, a P/E ratio of -50.35 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.21 and its 200 day moving average is $15.88. Hudson Global has a 52 week low of $13.38 and a 52 week high of $24.00.
Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.98). Hudson Global had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a negative return on equity of 0.36%. The firm had revenue of $33.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.80 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Hudson Global will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Hudson Global
Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Hudson Global
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/1 – 7/5
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Constellation Brands Stock Q1 2025: Crushing Anheuser-Busch?
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Qualcomm Stock Continues to Rise in the Face of Negative News
Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.