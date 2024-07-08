Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Hudson Global Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HSON opened at $18.63 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.23 million, a P/E ratio of -50.35 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.21 and its 200 day moving average is $15.88. Hudson Global has a 52 week low of $13.38 and a 52 week high of $24.00.

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.98). Hudson Global had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a negative return on equity of 0.36%. The firm had revenue of $33.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.80 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Hudson Global will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Hudson Global

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Hudson Global stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Global, Inc. ( NASDAQ:HSON Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Hudson Global at the end of the most recent reporting period. 47.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

