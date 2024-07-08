Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Sells 25 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IVV. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42,439.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,628,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,121,085,000 after buying an additional 8,607,912 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,128,876,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,083,439,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4,197.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,193,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,890,000 after buying an additional 1,165,438 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,734,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,112,762,000 after buying an additional 1,118,746 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $557.76 on Monday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $411.02 and a 1-year high of $558.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $534.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $512.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $481.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

