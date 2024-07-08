Hunting PLC (LON:HTG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Hunting PLC (LON:HTG – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 448.33 ($5.67).
A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 510 ($6.45) price target on shares of Hunting in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.06) price objective on shares of Hunting in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 510 ($6.45) price objective on shares of Hunting in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th.
In related news, insider Bruce Ferguson acquired 2,292 shares of Hunting stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 378 ($4.78) per share, with a total value of £8,663.76 ($10,958.46). Corporate insiders own 18.05% of the company’s stock.
Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures components, technology systems, and precision parts worldwide. It operates in five segments: Hunting Titan; North America; Subsea Technologies; EMEA; and Asia Pacific. The company designs and manufactures perforating systems, energetics, instrumentation, and associated hardware; connection technology and OCTG; subsea technologies; supplies highly engineered tubular components, hollow rotating shafts, very accurate deep hole drilling, plus complex turned, and milled profiles; well intervention equipment; and well test and process systems.
