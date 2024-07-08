HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Shares of HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report) traded down 2.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.41 and last traded at $4.45. 50,971 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,504,556 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of HUYA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America raised shares of HUYA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.80 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of HUYA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, May 20th.

Get HUYA alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on HUYA

HUYA Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.14.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $208.31 million during the quarter. HUYA had a negative net margin of 2.67% and a positive return on equity of 0.59%. Analysts forecast that HUYA Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HUYA

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BRIGHT VALLEY CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new stake in HUYA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,189,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in HUYA by 2,008.2% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,551,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,660,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335,884 shares during the period. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. grew its holdings in HUYA by 125.2% in the first quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 5,145,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860,000 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in HUYA by 45.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 526,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after buying an additional 163,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Athos Capital Ltd acquired a new position in HUYA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

About HUYA

(Get Free Report)

HUYA Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, and other genres.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HUYA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUYA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.