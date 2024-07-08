i-nexus Global (LON:INX) Trading Up 14%

i-nexus Global plc (LON:INX – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 14% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 3 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 2.85 ($0.04). Approximately 455,084 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 252% from the average daily volume of 129,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.50 ($0.03).

i-nexus Global Trading Up 60.0 %

The firm has a market cap of £1.18 million, a P/E ratio of -175.00 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.04, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

i-nexus Global Company Profile

i-nexus Global plc provides cloud-based strategy execution software that enables large organizations to deploy and execute strategy worldwide. It helps prioritize, align, and manage the projects and actions needed to meet these goals; and real time performance measurement to gauge results and drive continuous improvement.

