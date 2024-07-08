IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Mizuho

Equities research analysts at Mizuho began coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 45.94% from the stock’s current price.

IDYA has been the subject of several other research reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, IDEAYA Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.42.

NASDAQ IDYA opened at $34.26 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.04 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.67. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 1 year low of $20.90 and a 1 year high of $47.74.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.02). IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 20.09% and a negative net margin of 483.05%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.49) EPS. IDEAYA Biosciences’s revenue was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Yujiro S. Hata sold 34,433 shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.81, for a total transaction of $1,439,643.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 677,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,342,455.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Yujiro S. Hata sold 56,711 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total value of $2,359,744.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 677,887 shares in the company, valued at $28,206,878.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Yujiro S. Hata sold 34,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.81, for a total value of $1,439,643.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 677,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,342,455.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,644 shares of company stock worth $4,832,228 in the last three months. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IDYA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 19.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,155,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,355,000 after purchasing an additional 679,985 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,052,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,825,000 after buying an additional 486,222 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,883,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,185,000 after buying an additional 500,046 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,808,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,104,000 after acquiring an additional 256,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,976,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,337,000 after acquiring an additional 600,000 shares during the period. 98.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, discovers and develops targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics in the United States. The company's products in development include IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations; IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions, such as non-small cell lung, bladder, gastric, and esophageal cancers; IDE161, a poly ADP-ribose glycohydrolase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat tumors with homologous recombination deficiency (HRD), and other genetic or molecular signatures; GSK101, a Pol Theta Helicase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of tumors with BRCA or other homologous recombination, and HRD mutations; and Werner Helicase inhibitors for tumors with high microsatellite instability.

