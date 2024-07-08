ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Shares Up 5.7%

Shares of ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report) shot up 5.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.76 and last traded at $6.72. 573,976 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 5,441,940 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.36.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of ImmunityBio from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th.

The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.98 and its 200 day moving average is $5.55.

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.03 million. Analysts predict that ImmunityBio, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ImmunityBio by 42.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,675,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,802,000 after purchasing an additional 4,342,386 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio in the fourth quarter valued at about $171,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ImmunityBio by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,142,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,737,000 after buying an additional 92,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of ImmunityBio by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 49,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 15,308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.58% of the company’s stock.

ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies and vaccines that bolster the natural immune system to defeat cancers and infectious diseases. Its platforms for the development of biologic product candidates include antibody-cytokine fusion proteins; DNA, RNA, and recombinant protein vaccines; and cell therapies.

