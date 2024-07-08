Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMHFree Report) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

IMH opened at $0.22 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.90. Impac Mortgage has a one year low of $0.12 and a one year high of $0.88.

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of mortgage and real estate solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment offers mortgage lending products through lending channels, retail, wholesale, and correspondent, and retains mortgage servicing rights and warehouse lending facilities.

