Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Impac Mortgage Price Performance
IMH opened at $0.22 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.90. Impac Mortgage has a one year low of $0.12 and a one year high of $0.88.
Impac Mortgage Company Profile
