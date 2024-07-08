Infrastructure India (LON:IIP) Stock Price Down 66.7%

Shares of Infrastructure India (LON:IIP – Get Free Report) were down 66.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.01 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.01 ($0.00). Approximately 88,050 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 122,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.03 ($0.00).

Infrastructure India Trading Down 66.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 273.97, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of £68,208.00, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.04 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.27.

About Infrastructure India

(Get Free Report)

Infrastructure India PLC seeks to invest in infrastructure projects with a focus on the energy and transport sectors. It seeks to invest in India.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Infrastructure India Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infrastructure India and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.