Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,148 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Innospec were worth $1,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Innospec by 1.1% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,972,110 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $254,284,000 after purchasing an additional 22,094 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in Innospec by 101.6% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,408 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Innospec by 11.1% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,651 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Innospec by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,953,918 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $364,041,000 after purchasing an additional 12,562 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innospec during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $504,000. 96.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Hardy Louis Griffin III sold 525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.78, for a total value of $68,134.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $586,994.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Innospec from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Innospec Price Performance

Shares of Innospec stock opened at $120.89 on Monday. Innospec Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.69 and a 1-year high of $133.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $125.79 and a 200-day moving average of $123.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 1.10.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $500.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.15 million. Innospec had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 7.60%. On average, equities analysts expect that Innospec Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Innospec Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Innospec’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.81%.

Innospec Profile

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in additives in diesel, jet, marine, fuel oil and other fuels.

Further Reading

