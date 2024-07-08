InnovAge (NASDAQ:INNV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

InnovAge Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:INNV – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 32,979 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 3% from the previous session’s volume of 32,045 shares.The stock last traded at $5.51 and had previously closed at $5.10.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on InnovAge from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.

InnovAge Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

InnovAge (NASDAQ:INNV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $193.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.64 million. InnovAge had a negative return on equity of 10.51% and a negative net margin of 4.16%. As a group, equities analysts predict that InnovAge Holding Corp. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in InnovAge stock. Kent Lake Capital LLC grew its holdings in InnovAge Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:INNV – Free Report) by 20.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,687,859 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 285,536 shares during the quarter. InnovAge accounts for 3.9% of Kent Lake Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Kent Lake Capital LLC owned about 1.24% of InnovAge worth $10,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 12.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. The company manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. It also offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, dental services, mental health and psychiatric services, meals, and activities; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

