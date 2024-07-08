Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV) Shares Sold by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 132,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,779 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp owned 0.65% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November worth $4,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNOV. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 3,859,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,929,000 after buying an additional 979,917 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,023,000. Asset Management Resources LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,454,000. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 830.9% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 92,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after buying an additional 82,736 shares during the period. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 417.6% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 72,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after buying an additional 58,129 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of PNOV traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $36.40. 3,037 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $738.92 million, a PE ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.41.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (PNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

