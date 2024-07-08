Insider Buying: A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG) Insider Acquires 25 Shares of Stock

A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG – Get Free Report) insider Julie A. Barr purchased 25 shares of A.G. BARR stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 609 ($7.70) per share, with a total value of £152.25 ($192.58).
A.G. BARR Price Performance
Shares of A.G. BARR stock traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 615 ($7.78). The stock had a trading volume of 124,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,371. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of £682.53 million, a P/E ratio of 1,805.88, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 596.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 561.07. A.G. BARR p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of GBX 452 ($5.72) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 637 ($8.06).
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 685 ($8.66) price target on shares of A.G. BARR in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 601.75 ($7.61).
A.G. BARR Company Profile
A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks and cocktail solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Soft drinks, Cocktail solutions, and Other. The company provides carbonated and flavored soft drinks, brewed drinks, pre-mixed cocktails, mixers, syrups, various fruit purees, boost drinks, energy stimulation drinks, sport drinks, iced coffee, oat drinks, spring and sparkling water, fruit juices, and other non-alcoholic beverages.
