Insider Buying: Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) Major Shareholder Purchases 4,438 Shares of Stock

Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Free Report) major shareholder Alexander Schornstein purchased 4,438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.52 per share, with a total value of $55,563.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 693,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,677,774.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Alexander Schornstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Alexander Schornstein acquired 4,562 shares of Assembly Biosciences stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.29 per share, with a total value of $56,066.98.

Assembly Biosciences Trading Up 4.0 %

NASDAQ:ASMB traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.74. 12,515 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,765. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.69 and a twelve month high of $20.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Assembly Biosciences ( NASDAQ:ASMB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.74) by $1.08. The business had revenue of $5.79 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Assembly Biosciences, Inc. will post -12.65 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Assembly Biosciences stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 54,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of Assembly Biosciences as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 19.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ASMB. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Assembly Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

About Assembly Biosciences

Assembly Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutic candidates for the treatment of viral diseases. It develops ABI-5366, a long-acting herpes simplex virus (HSV) helicase-primase inhibitor that is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial to treat recurrent genital herpes; ABI-1179, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent genital herpes; and ABI-6250, a small molecule orally bioavailable hepatitis delta virus entry inhibitor that is in Phase 1a clinical trial.

