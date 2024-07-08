Insider Buying: Capital Metals plc (LON:CMET) Insider Purchases 350,000 Shares of Stock

Capital Metals plc (LON:CMET – Get Free Report) insider James Gerald Leahy acquired 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of £7,000 ($8,854.03).

Shares of CMET traded down GBX 0.01 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 1.80 ($0.02). 4,119,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,751,013. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 4.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3.75. Capital Metals plc has a 12 month low of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 6 ($0.08). The stock has a market cap of £6.21 million, a P/E ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 0.52.

Capital Metals plc engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral sand resources in Sri Lanka and internationally. It holds interests in the Eastern Minerals project located in the Ampara District of the Eastern Province of Sri Lanka, as well as owns two mineral exploration licenses and two industrial mining licenses in Sri Lanka.

