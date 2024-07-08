Insider Buying: Capital Metals plc (LON:CMET) Insider Purchases 350,000 Shares of Stock

Capital Metals plc (LON:CMET – Get Free Report) insider James Gerald Leahy acquired 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of £7,000 ($8,854.03).
Capital Metals Price Performance
Shares of CMET traded down GBX 0.01 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 1.80 ($0.02). 4,119,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,751,013. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 4.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3.75. Capital Metals plc has a 12 month low of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 6 ($0.08). The stock has a market cap of £6.21 million, a P/E ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 0.52.
About Capital Metals
