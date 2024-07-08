Insider Buying: IDP Education Limited (ASX:IEL) Insider Purchases 5,441 Shares of Stock

IDP Education Limited (ASX:IEL – Get Free Report) insider Tennealle O’Shannessy acquired 5,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$14.88 ($9.92) per share, for a total transaction of A$80,962.08 ($53,974.72).
IDP Education Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.05, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.51.
IDP Education Company Profile
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than IDP Education
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Don’t Miss These Stock Picks for the Lumber Price Surge
- About the Markup Calculator
- NVIDIA Stock Defies Skeptics, Earns Analyst Upgrade
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- 3 Highly Profitable Companies Set for Double-Digit Upside
Receive News & Ratings for IDP Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDP Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.