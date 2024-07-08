Insider Buying: Johns Lyng Group Limited (ASX:JLG) Insider Acquires 52,128 Shares of Stock

Johns Lyng Group Limited (ASX:JLG – Get Free Report) insider Scott Didier purchased 52,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$5.71 ($3.81) per share, with a total value of A$297,650.88 ($198,433.92).

Johns Lyng Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.87, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.30.

About Johns Lyng Group

Johns Lyng Group Limited provides integrated building services in Australia, New Zealand, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Insurance Building and Restoration Services, Commercial Building Services, Commercial Construction, and Other. It provides building fabric repair, contents restoration, disaster management, hazardous waste removal, strata management, and essential home services; and residential and commercial flooring, emergency domestic repairs, shop-fitting, HVAC mechanical, and pre-sale property staging services.

