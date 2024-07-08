Insider Selling: Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) Director Sells 2,153 Shares of Stock

Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Free Report) Director Daniel T. Hendrix sold 2,153 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.67, for a total value of $31,584.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 246,147 shares in the company, valued at $3,610,976.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Interface Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TILE traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,732. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.57. Interface, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.26 and a 52 week high of $18.47. The company has a market capitalization of $848.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $289.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.76 million. Interface had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 16.94%. Interface’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Interface, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Interface Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Interface’s payout ratio is currently 3.96%.

Separately, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Interface in a report on Monday, June 17th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Interface

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TILE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Interface in the first quarter worth $57,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Interface by 131.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,943 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,237 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Interface during the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Interface by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,576 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Interface by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,465 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 3,230 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

About Interface

Interface, Inc designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Americas (AMS), and Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia (EAAA). The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; luxury vinyl tiles; carpet tiles under the CQuestGB name for use in commercial interiors, include offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; and modular resilient flooring products.

