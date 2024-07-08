Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) PT Raised to $90.00 at HC Wainwright

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $70.00 to $90.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 28.57% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Insmed from $42.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Insmed from $40.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Insmed from $39.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Insmed from $36.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Insmed currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.56.

Insmed Price Performance

Shares of INSM opened at $70.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.53 and its 200-day moving average is $34.46. Insmed has a 12-month low of $19.74 and a 12-month high of $70.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.38 and a beta of 1.16.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $75.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.76 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.17) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Insmed will post -4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Insmed

In other news, CFO Sara Bonstein sold 11,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total transaction of $280,748.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,974,618.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Sara Bonstein sold 11,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total value of $280,748.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 117,481 shares in the company, valued at $2,974,618.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Martina M.D. Flammer sold 21,195 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,165,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 106,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,837,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 295,842 shares of company stock worth $13,762,062 over the last 90 days. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Insmed

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Insmed by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,509,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $393,636,000 after buying an additional 383,714 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Insmed during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,973,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Insmed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,029,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Insmed by 5.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,439,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,048,000 after buying an additional 79,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 325.8% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,211,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,870,000 after buying an additional 927,040 shares during the period.

Insmed Company Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

