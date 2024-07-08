Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $70.00 to $90.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Insmed traded as high as $70.75 and last traded at $70.44, with a volume of 1051557 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.00.
Several other research firms also recently commented on INSM. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Insmed from $36.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Insmed from $49.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Insmed from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Insmed from $40.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Insmed has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.56.
Read Our Latest Analysis on INSM
Insider Transactions at Insmed
Institutional Trading of Insmed
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Insmed during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Insmed during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Insmed during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Insmed during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in Insmed during the 4th quarter worth $116,000.
Insmed Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.38 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.46.
Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $75.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.76 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.17) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Insmed Incorporated will post -4.77 earnings per share for the current year.
Insmed Company Profile
Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Insmed
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Don’t Miss These Stock Picks for the Lumber Price Surge
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- NVIDIA Stock Defies Skeptics, Earns Analyst Upgrade
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- 3 Highly Profitable Companies Set for Double-Digit Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.