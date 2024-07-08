Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $70.00 to $90.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Insmed traded as high as $70.75 and last traded at $70.44, with a volume of 1051557 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.00.

Several other research firms also recently commented on INSM. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Insmed from $36.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Insmed from $49.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Insmed from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Insmed from $40.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Insmed has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.56.

Insider Transactions at Insmed

Institutional Trading of Insmed

In other news, insider John Drayton Wise sold 5,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $129,591.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 123,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,139,406.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, insider John Drayton Wise sold 5,088 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $129,591.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 123,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,139,406.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO William Lewis sold 22,198 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total transaction of $566,492.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,802,870. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 295,842 shares of company stock valued at $13,762,062 in the last quarter. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Insmed during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Insmed during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Insmed during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Insmed during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in Insmed during the 4th quarter worth $116,000.

Insmed Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.38 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.46.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $75.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.76 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.17) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Insmed Incorporated will post -4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Insmed Company Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

