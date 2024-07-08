International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) Position Lifted by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,112 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in International Bancshares were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in International Bancshares by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,020,506 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,434,000 after acquiring an additional 444,674 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. lifted its position in shares of International Bancshares by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 640,513 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,958,000 after buying an additional 18,911 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of International Bancshares by 777.6% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 58,266 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,525,000 after buying an additional 51,627 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Bancshares by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,539,677 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,635,000 after buying an additional 29,818 shares during the last quarter. 65.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 11th.

International Bancshares stock opened at $56.50 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.11 and its 200-day moving average is $54.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. International Bancshares Co. has a 1 year low of $41.96 and a 1 year high of $61.46. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.89.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The bank reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $205.85 million for the quarter. International Bancshares had a net margin of 40.92% and a return on equity of 17.50%.

In related news, Director Antonio R. Sanchez, Jr. sold 30,112 shares of International Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total value of $1,799,192.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,282,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,607,446.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 13.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services in Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans.

