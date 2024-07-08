International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Sold by First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,942 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFF. Norden Group LLC raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 313.1% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 10,678 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 8,093 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,696 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 30,615 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,633,000 after acquiring an additional 3,872 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 650,879 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $55,969,000 after purchasing an additional 49,614 shares during the period. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Angela Strzelecki sold 2,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.66, for a total value of $247,568.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,840.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on IFF shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.78.

NYSE IFF opened at $95.29 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.18. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.11 and a 12 month high of $99.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $24.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.26.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 5.78% and a negative net margin of 22.01%. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is -16.38%.

About International Flavors & Fragrances



International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

