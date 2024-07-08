Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) by 28.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,649 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ITCI. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the third quarter worth $45,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 92.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ITCI. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective (down from $85.00) on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intra-Cellular Therapies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.33.

In other news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 4,462 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total transaction of $337,193.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 116,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,811,462. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Nostrand Robert L. Van sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total value of $1,518,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,567.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 4,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total transaction of $337,193.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,600 shares in the company, valued at $8,811,462. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ITCI opened at $69.56 on Monday. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a one year low of $45.50 and a one year high of $84.89. The firm has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.97 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.20.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.15. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 21.57% and a negative return on equity of 18.49%. The business had revenue of $144.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

