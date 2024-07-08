Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Holdings Lowered by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB trimmed its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 18.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,023 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 37,538 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.06% of Intuit worth $107,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,101,848,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Intuit by 173.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,687,583 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,304,850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336,654 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $467,852,000. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 119.0% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,338,139 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $836,377,000 after acquiring an additional 727,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 60,534.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 472,952 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $295,609,000 after acquiring an additional 472,172 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.58, for a total value of $855,480.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,332 shares in the company, valued at $1,409,880.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 965 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $651.00, for a total value of $628,215.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,020. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.58, for a total value of $855,480.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,409,880.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 195,963 shares of company stock worth $114,442,445 in the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Intuit from $775.00 to $757.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Intuit from $720.00 to $690.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $687.22.

Intuit Trading Down 1.8 %

INTU traded down $11.85 during trading on Monday, hitting $656.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 409,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,337,530. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $447.01 and a twelve month high of $676.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $621.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $629.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.83, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.23.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $9.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.12 by $1.76. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 19.43%. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.80 earnings per share. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.21%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Further Reading

