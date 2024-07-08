Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Bought by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,536 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $3,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,555 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 25.2% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 95,481 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,908,000 after buying an additional 19,216 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,071,431 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $313,168,000 after buying an additional 51,997 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 146.1% during the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,989 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,515 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ISRG. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $412.00 to $421.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $428.00 to $462.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $404.79.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 5,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.66, for a total value of $1,971,169.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,456.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 5,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.66, for a total value of $1,971,169.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,456.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.06, for a total value of $589,484.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,956 shares of company stock valued at $6,927,011 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG traded up $0.27 on Monday, hitting $444.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 482,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,507,986. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $410.21 and a 200-day moving average of $387.36. The company has a market capitalization of $157.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $254.85 and a 12-month high of $448.10.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 27.16%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

