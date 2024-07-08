Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO) Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 604,755 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,662 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $12,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 17,095.4% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,325,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,645,000 after purchasing an additional 3,306,591 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 20,526.5% during the 4th quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC now owns 3,313,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,210,000 after buying an additional 3,297,792 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 521.1% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,147,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,960,000 after buying an additional 962,531 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $14,502,000. Finally, McCarthy & Cox purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $13,445,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

BSCO opened at $21.07 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.98. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.56 and a 12 month high of $21.11.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.0699 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

