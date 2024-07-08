Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 529,939 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,793 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $10,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 6,146.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 4,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000.

BSCS opened at $20.09 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.95 and its 200-day moving average is $20.02. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $19.07 and a 52-week high of $20.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.0785 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

