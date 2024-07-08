Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,040,288 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 99% from the previous session’s volume of 522,935 shares.The stock last traded at $20.47 and had previously closed at $20.45.

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.19.

Get Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 84.3% in the 4th quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 5,532.6% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 4,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Revisor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $199,000.

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (PCY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-dollar-denominated sovereign debt in emerging markets with at least 3 years to maturity. PCY was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.