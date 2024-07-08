Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,810,908 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 756% from the previous session’s volume of 211,480 shares.The stock last traded at $20.64 and had previously closed at $20.65.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.62.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 96,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 10,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC grew its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 17,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 352.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (PXH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Emerging index. The fund tracks an index of emerging market companies selected and weighted based on a fundamental methodology. PXH was launched on Sep 27, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.