Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Price Up 0%

Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report) rose 0% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $496.96 and last traded at $496.20. Approximately 5,120,123 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 40,274,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $496.16.
Invesco QQQ Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $461.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $439.72.
Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.7615 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Invesco QQQ
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
