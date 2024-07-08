Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) by 204.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 101,155 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,918 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF were worth $11,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XMHQ. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 3,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. &PARTNERS acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the first quarter worth about $599,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $9,516,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 31,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of XMHQ opened at $95.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.15. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 12 month low of $75.29 and a 12 month high of $110.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $103.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.56.

About Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

