Investors Buy High Volume of iShares Biotechnology ETF Put Options (NASDAQ:IBB)

iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors acquired 70,510 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 796% compared to the typical volume of 7,866 put options.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IBB traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $137.68. The company had a trading volume of 493,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,617,255. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.06. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $111.83 and a one year high of $141.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Biotechnology ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IBB. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP grew its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 2,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 23.3% in the first quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Objective Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Objective Capital Management LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 62.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

