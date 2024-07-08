IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $110.40.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark decreased their price target on IPG Photonics from $116.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $74.00 to $68.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

In related news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $772,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,200,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,243,430.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other IPG Photonics news, Director Jeanmarie F. Desmond sold 985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total value of $83,922.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,978.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $772,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,200,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,243,430.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 10,773 shares of company stock worth $927,030 in the last three months. 38.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IPGP. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in IPG Photonics by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 13,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in IPG Photonics by 127.2% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in IPG Photonics by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 93.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IPGP opened at $84.36 on Monday. IPG Photonics has a 1-year low of $80.27 and a 1-year high of $141.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 1.01.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 15.34%. The company had revenue of $252.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. IPG Photonics’s revenue was down 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IPG Photonics will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. Its laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

