iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s Largest Position

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,538 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 4.4% of Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $80,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 58,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,701,000 after purchasing an additional 21,861 shares during the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 203,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,033,000 after buying an additional 9,965 shares in the last quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 31,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,429,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,077,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IVV traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $557.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 936,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,321,669. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $411.02 and a 12 month high of $559.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $534.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $512.82. The company has a market cap of $481.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

