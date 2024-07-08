iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC

Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC cut its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 40.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 284,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191,040 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 24.8% of Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $149,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $668,000. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $306,000. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,566,000. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 59,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,760,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6,015.8% in the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $557.76 on Monday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $411.02 and a fifty-two week high of $558.06. The stock has a market cap of $481.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $534.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $512.82.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

