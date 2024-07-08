iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 331,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 51,998 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.05% of iShares Gold Trust worth $13,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of IAU opened at $45.15 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.67. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $34.35 and a twelve month high of $46.08.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

