iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Free Report) by 76.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 106,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 337,855 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $11,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LQD. Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 95.7% during the first quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 65,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,207,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 50,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,603,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1ST Source Bank boosted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 3,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of LQD stock opened at $108.14 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $107.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.85. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $98.24 and a 1-year high of $111.40.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Profile

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

