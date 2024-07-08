iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) Holdings Decreased by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 229,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,872 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $15,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EWY. Sun Life Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $99,191,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 4,747.0% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 960,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,953,000 after purchasing an additional 940,849 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 872,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,397,000 after purchasing an additional 309,804 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 97.6% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 811,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,554,000 after purchasing an additional 400,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 723,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,411,000 after purchasing an additional 311,013 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of EWY opened at $68.96 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.25. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 1-year low of $54.49 and a 1-year high of $69.01.

About iShares MSCI South Korea ETF

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

