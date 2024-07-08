iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Purchased by Goelzer Investment Management Inc.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,297 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $706,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. Crown Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC now owns 59,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,823,000 after buying an additional 2,353 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 134.5% during the first quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,527,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,072,000 after purchasing an additional 14,511 shares during the period. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 11.5% during the first quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,347,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,531,000 after purchasing an additional 6,102 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS QUAL traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $173.41. 976,678 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.00. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

