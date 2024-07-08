iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:SMMV) Shares Bought by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:SMMV – Free Report) by 41.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,636 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,529 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $552,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $268,000. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF by 611.8% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $37.10 on Monday. iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $26.20 and a 1 year high of $31.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.45. The company has a market cap of $775.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 0.63.

iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (SMMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US-listed small capitalization stocks selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio, subject to constraints. SMMV was launched on Sep 7, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

