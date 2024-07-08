iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 22.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 114,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,303 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $12,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 443.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 772,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $83,157,000 after buying an additional 630,515 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 28.7% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 39.5% in the first quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 5,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 90,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,765,000 after purchasing an additional 4,354 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of MUB opened at $106.97 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $106.51 and its 200-day moving average is $107.26. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.78 and a 12-month high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

