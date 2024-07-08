iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Stake Reduced by Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC decreased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 532 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 84.1% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,584,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,723,033,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921,131 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,332,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,471,701,000 after buying an additional 225,483 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20,707.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,469,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $897,019,000 after acquiring an additional 4,447,751 shares in the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,331.4% in the 4th quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,899,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $782,581,000 after acquiring an additional 3,626,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,801,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $763,056,000 after acquiring an additional 94,226 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $1.23 on Monday, hitting $202.10. The company had a trading volume of 11,786,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,991,449. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $161.67 and a 1 year high of $211.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $202.98 and a 200-day moving average of $200.96.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

