iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by CNB Bank

CNB Bank reduced its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 53.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. CNB Bank’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 9,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 8,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ledge Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. 46.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY opened at $120.44 on Monday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $102.66 and a 52-week high of $125.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $122.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.21. The stock has a market cap of $18.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.9304 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

